DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Residential REIT, the UAE’s largest listed real estate investment trust, announced strong operational performance during the first nine months of 2026, recording a 7.6% year-on-year increase in revenue and a rise in its gross asset value to AED 25.2 billion, supported by rental growth and sustained high occupancy levels across its property portfolio.

The REIT recorded an average occupancy rate of 98.4% for the period ended 30th September 2026, compared with 98.1% during the corresponding period last year, reflecting continued demand for its residential properties in Dubai.

Average annualised revenue per leased and occupied square foot increased by 7% to AED 60, compared with AED 56.1 during the first nine months of 2025. The increase was driven by rental uplifts achieved through lease renewals and new contracts, despite intensifying competition in the rental market.

The REIT’s gross asset value reached AED 25.2 billion, compared with AED 23 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting the expansion of its property portfolio and the addition of 276 residential units across the Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village communities, strengthening its portfolio of premium residential developments.

The REIT maintained high tenant retention levels, recording a rate of 96.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 96.4% in the second quarter and 97.8% in the first quarter, supporting stable rental cash flows and recurring income.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai RM Real Estate Fund Management, said the operational results achieved during the first nine months of 2026 reflected continued rental income growth and sustained high occupancy rates across the REIT’s established residential communities, alongside stable tenant retention levels.

He added that portfolio diversification and a focus on effective leasing and asset management had contributed to operational performance.

Al Suwaidi noted that the REIT would continue prioritising occupancy growth across its residential communities, including Garden View Villas and Jebel Ali Village, while selectively evaluating investment opportunities to support sustainable rental income and generate long-term value for unitholders.

As part of its future growth strategy, the REIT continues to work with Dubai Holding Asset Management on new development projects, including The Acres, a luxury villa development, and Lantana Hills in Dubai Science Park, which comprises townhouses.

The plans also include the strategic conversion of retail units into various residential unit types within Dubai Wharf, a residential apartment development.

The REIT is also exploring opportunities to further expand its portfolio through the acquisition of residential assets from third-party property owners, in line with its investment objectives and due diligence criteria.