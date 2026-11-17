ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) — The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Siemens Energy today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in strengthening the cyber resilience of operational technology (OT) across the UAE’s critical infrastructure.

Under the MoU, the Council and Siemens Energy intend to explore cooperation across four areas. The first is the establishment of a joint working framework between the Council, Siemens Energy and relevant asset owners to identify and address key cyber resilience priorities for critical infrastructure.

The second is the alignment of relevant CSC cybersecurity requirements and guidance with Siemens Energy standards, applicable regulations and industry frameworks, to support secure and compliant technology deployment and the adoption of trusted solutions and architectures.

The third area focuses on developing OT testing, simulation and demonstration capabilities, including the potential establishment of a National OT Cyber Lab, to evaluate security solutions, conduct simulations and tabletop exercises, and strengthen critical infrastructure preparedness.

The fourth area is advancing OT cybersecurity awareness, capability building and Emirati talent development through joint initiatives, drawing on CSC programmes, Siemens Energy’s industrial cybersecurity expertise, and collaboration with UAE universities and relevant stakeholders.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said: “Critical infrastructure underpins the services that the UAE’s economy and society rely on, and securing the operational technology behind it is a national priority. This MoU with Siemens Energy allows us to explore practical ways to bring together national requirements, industrial expertise and testing capabilities, while building the Emirati talent that will sustain them.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director, United Arab Emirates, Siemens Energy, said: “As the UAE continues to advance its energy infrastructure and digital transformation, cybersecurity has become essential to national resilience and energy security. Our partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council reflects a shared commitment to protecting critical assets, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, and developing the next generation of Emirati talent.”

The collaboration reflects the shared interest of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Siemens Energy in strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s critical infrastructure, supporting the adoption of trusted technologies and developing national capability. Working together, both parties look forward to exploring how national requirements, industrial expertise and Emirati talent can contribute to a secure and resilient digital future for the UAE.

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced their intent to collaborate on establishing a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in the UAE, serving the region and the globe. The proposed initiative would bring together the Council’s national cybersecurity priorities with Check Point’s global cybersecurity expertise and threat research, with the shared aim of helping the UAE secure its AI-driven growth and strengthen its national cyber resilience.

As the UAE accelerates its ambition to lead in AI and digital innovation, cybersecurity has become a foundation for economic growth, public trust, and national resilience. AI adoption across government, critical infrastructure and business is creating significant opportunity, while also reshaping the threat landscape, as cyber threats become faster, more automated and more targeted. Meeting this challenge requires security to be built in from the outset, supported by skilled people and close coordination between government and industry.

The proposed Centre of Excellence reflects this approach. By combining national strategy and policy direction with industry expertise, research and innovation, the two organizations aim to help develop local cybersecurity talent, encourage knowledge exchange and strengthen collective readiness against emerging threats facing the UAE and the wider region. The scope, structure, and timing of the initiative will be defined jointly by the two organizations.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government said: “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of the UAE’s vision to become a secure AI nation and a trusted global hub for digital innovation. Achieving this requires the right policies, skilled people and partnerships that deliver practical results.

Our intent to collaborate with Check Point on a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is an opportunity to bring international expertise closer to home while building capabilities that will benefit the UAE and the wider region for years to come.''

“AI is reshaping economies, and the nations that adopt it securely will lead the next phase of digital growth. The UAE has set a clear ambition to be one of them. Delivering on that takes more than technology: it takes prevention-first security, world-class research and partnerships between government and industry that turn innovation into real protection. We look forward to working with the UAE Cyber Security Council to support this vision and help build the expertise that will secure the country’s AI future,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.

Looking ahead, the proposed initiative is intended to support the UAE’s long-term cybersecurity ambitions, helping the country adopt AI and emerging technologies with confidence. Further details will be shared as the initiative progresses.