SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 300 women from across the Emirate of Sharjah participated in NAMA Talks 2026, a series of seven sessions held throughout the year exploring women's health and quality of life as key foundations for their continued economic and social participation.

Organised by NAMA Women Advancement, the series addressed interconnected aspects of women’s wellbeing, from mental and physical health and financial security to balancing responsibilities and making informed decisions that reflect their personal and professional priorities.

Held across the emirate, including Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Al Hamriyah, the sessions expanded access to specialised knowledge and created opportunities for women to engage with experts, exchange experiences and gain practical insights that support informed decision-making and enhance their quality of life.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said: “Women’s quality of life is closely linked to family stability, community wellbeing and sustained economic and social participation. Supporting their wellbeing requires an integrated approach that recognises the interconnected nature of mental and physical health, financial security, and family and professional responsibilities.

Through NAMA Talks, we seek to deepen our understanding of women’s evolving needs and priorities, while fostering meaningful dialogue and access to specialised knowledge that responds to their lived experiences and supports their personal and professional aspirations.”

She added: “At its heart, NAMA Talks is a platform by women, for women, built on the belief that women should have a leading voice in conversations about the issues that matter to them. By bringing together diverse perspectives, professional expertise and lived experiences, we create opportunities for meaningful exchange that goes beyond raising awareness. It is about recognising the value of women's knowledge and experiences, encouraging shared learning and ensuring that the conversations we initiate remain relevant, purposeful and connected to their everyday realities.”

NAMA Talks is part of the organisation's work under its health pillar, connecting women with specialists and providing practical knowledge that supports their wellbeing and responds to their priorities at different stages of life. Through this approach, the series contributes to NAMA's

broader commitment to advancing women's quality of life and supporting their continued growth and active participation in economic and social development.