AL AIN, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Book Festival has launched its 17th edition, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region. The festival will take place from 17 to 23 November, under the theme ‘An Oasis of Stories’.

Bringing together 230 exhibitors, the festival presents a cultural and entertainment programme designed to enrich family and community life, in line with the designation of Al Ain as Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026.

This year’s edition features more than 200 cultural, literary, artistic, and entertainment events tailored to various community groups. These events shed light on the cultural heritage of the Al Ain region, advance the presence of the Arabic language and promote reading in daily life, and provide shared cultural experiences for families. The programme aims to strengthen family bonds and intergenerational communication, in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’.

This year, the festival welcomes visitors across the city’s most prominent historic and cultural sites, namely Al Ain Square - Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Qasr Al Muwaiji, and Majalis Abu Dhabi in Al Ain, in addition to a number of schools and universities. Together, these venues offer a holistic cultural experience that goes beyond the traditional concept of book fairs.

Activities centre around eight key pillars: Identity and Culture, Youth and the Future, Childhood and Family, Connected Communities, Sung Poetry Nights Programme, Voice of Al Ain - Podcast from Abu Dhabi, The Next Chapter, and Flavourful Nights.

Al Ain Book Festival caters to various age groups and interests, with a focus on promoting reading as a daily practice that strengthens family bonds and provides spaces to discover talent, engaging with modern technology, and evoking the cultural and social memory of Al Ain city.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, thanked His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of the festival. “Al Ain Book Festival continues to successfully transform book fairs into community celebrations that appeal to all members of the family and society, promote reading as a daily practise and books as constant companions for all,” he said.

He added: “The festival has established itself as an annual event deeply rooted in the city’s unique cultural heritage. It draws on the arts, entertainment, and modern tools, including advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, to present a diverse cultural and intellectual programme. By doing so, the event strengthens the role of the Arabic language and its creative expressions as an integral part of cultural identity. It empowers younger generations to connect with the present, move confidently towards the future, and equip themselves with knowledge deeply rooted in heritage and the values of Emirati and Arab culture.”

The festival also includes the launch of ‘Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi’, a platform which showcases young voices and documents the city’s oral memory, featuring 14 events that include conversations with authors and content creators.

The family is at the heart of this year’s programme, coinciding with the ‘Year of Family 2026’. Under the Childhood and Family pillar, Al Ain Square hosts a comprehensive programme dedicated to children, youth, and families, featuring 90 activities, from theatre performances, to storytelling sessions, and interactive art workshops.

The festival also features a wide range of musical and roaming entertainment performances, as well as an innovative artistic programme that highlights the arts of the future, most notably AI-based arts and visual arts, such as photography, among others. The programme aims to strengthen the presence of books and reading in daily life.

Meanwhile, Qasr Al Muwaiji hosts a special ceremony to honour the winners of the Kanz Al Jeel Award’s fifth edition, celebrating creativity in Nabati poetry. At the same location, Poetry Nights: The Sung Word holds its fifth edition, highlighting the poetic journeys of 20 pioneers of Emirati Nabati poetry whose poems are closely associated with traditional Emirati song. The programme reflects on their lives and sheds light on their role in enriching the UAE’s cultural identity and poetic and musical heritage. It also celebrates emerging Emirati talents taking part in the Ajyal Poetry Lab.

The festival’s Youth and the Future pillar features a comprehensive programme that highlights digital experiences, entrepreneurship, and knowledge. It offers young visitors a dedicated platform to engage with knowledge using their generation’s preferred tools.

Al Ain Book Festival also caters to educational institutions across Al Ain through The Next Chapter initiative, which forms an extension of the festival’s activities into educational institutions across Al Ain city, and includes plays, storytelling sessions, performances, and workshops in schools and universities, in partnership with local educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Flavourful Nights initiative continues to present live cooking demonstrations featuring chefs, start-up entrepreneurs, and productive families from the city. Similarly, activities under the Connected Communities pillar include partnerships and sessions aimed at enhancing community participation and enriching the festival experience.

Al Ain Book Festival transforms the city into an open cultural space that celebrates Arabic as a language of identity and creativity, and opens the door for young people to help shape the future of culture, in line with the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.