WASHINGTON, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at Banner Health, Lund University in Sweden and other renowned international collaborators have demonstrated the first scalable blood test that measures a protein fragment called eMTBR-tau that tracks the buildup of tau tangles — a key sign of Alzheimer's disease.

In a study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the newly developed blood test accurately detected advanced tau pathology and showed clearer differences between early and late-stage disease compared with p-tau217, the blood marker most widely used in Alzheimer's research and clinical care today. While p-tau217 rises early in the disease process — tracking the buildup of amyloid plaques — it gives limited information about tau tangle buildup in later stages.

The new test targets a different biological signal, one that more directly tracks how tau tangles spread through the brain, suggesting the two markers may work together to give a fuller picture of how the disease progresses.

''One of the most challenging tasks in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis is to establish in a patient with cognitive impairment that Alzheimer’s pathology is not just present, but that is present in a sufficiently advanced biological stage to be a likely explanation for symptoms,” said the shared senior author Professor Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren, MD, PhD at Lund University, who is also a specialized neurologist at the Memory Clinic of Skåne University Hospital, Sweden.

“As a physician managing patients, I am excited about the potential for a blood test to identify and quantify tau pathology in my patients in the future, because this is exactly what is lacking to determine in an accessible way if a patient’s symptoms are likely to be caused by Alzheimer’s pathology.”

Until now, measuring this marker required specialized equipment found in only a few labs worldwide. The new test requires a minimal blood sample and can be performed at scale, marking a significant step toward making the test far more widely available for researchers and clinicians to use the test in clinical trials, biological staging of the disease, and eventually routine clinical care.

The study results were presented today at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston.

“Having a simple yet highly scalable way to determine the extent of tau tangle buildup in the brain represents a major step forward in our understanding of Alzheimer’s,” said the study’s senior author Nicholas Ashton, PhD, senior director of Banner’s Fluid Biomarker Programme at Banner Sun Health Research Institute. “While p-tau217 detects early signs of Alzheimer's disease, eMTBR-tau measures how far tau tangles have spread. Together, they could help doctors make better treatment decisions and identify the right patients for clinical trials.”