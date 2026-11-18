ANTALYA, Türkiye, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) – At COP31, the World Bank Group and its partners showcased a series of transformative investments and projects expected to mobilise an additional $10.7 billion in private capital, alongside more than $6.9 billion in investment to support client-led development priorities, create jobs, and strengthen resilience. The investments span agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and more.

Together, these investments demonstrate how climate-smart development can support the foundations of growth and jobs. Reliable electricity enables businesses to grow. Better agriculture raises productivity and incomes. Resilient infrastructure protects investments, connects people to markets, and allows economic activity to continue when shocks occur.

The announcements build on growing World Bank Group financing and private capital mobilization for climate-related investments. In fiscal year 2026, the Group provided $48 billion in financing with climate co-benefits and mobilized a further $48 billion in private capital. The combined $96 billion is 21% higher than in the previous year.