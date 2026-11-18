IZMIR, Türkiye, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) - OpenAI announced that it is partnering with NATO to provide the transatlantic alliance with cybersecurity tools and help it investigate potential cyberattacks.

The ChatGPT maker said the deal gave NATO access to the “advanced AI” of its Daybreak cybersecurity platform for uses ranging from “reviewing software and investigating suspicious activity to validating vulnerabilities and developing and testing fixes”.

It announced the deal in a statement released during NATO Edge, a tech and digital defence conference being held in the Turkish city of Izmir.

“NATO’s early use of OpenAI tools shows how capable cyber defenders can put frontier models to work, supporting NATO’s mission of safeguarding the freedom and security of its member states,” the company said.