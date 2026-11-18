MOSCOW, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A military An-12 transport aircraft has crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, according to Russia's defence ministry statement on Tuesday.
"The preliminary cause of the disaster is a technical malfunction," state news agency TASS quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.
The aircraft had come down in an unpopulated area, it added.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, launched an inquiry into possible violations of flight safety rules, a standard practice following crashes.