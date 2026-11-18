MOSCOW, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A military An-12 transport aircraft has ‌crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, killing all 19 people on ​board, according to Russia's defence ministry statement on Tuesday.

"The preliminary cause ⁠of the disaster is a technical ​malfunction," state news agency TASS quoted ​the Defence Ministry as saying.

The aircraft had come ​down in an unpopulated area, it added.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, launched an inquiry into possible violations of flight safety rules, a standard practice following crashes.