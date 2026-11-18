NEW YORK, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Total revenue for the American chip giant Nvidia reached $115 billion in the third quarter, surpassing analysts' expectations.

For the first time in nearly 28 years, since the Santa Clara, California-based company's IPO, Huang was not at the helm for the quarterly earnings call.

The champion of semiconductors for artificial intelligence once again exceeded expectations, both in terms of revenue and net income, which reached $65.3 billion.

Nvidia also increased its forecast for next year's revenue, which Kress said they expected to grow by 75%, up from 70%.