WASHINGTON, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple said an internal update caused outages that disrupted access to iCloud, Apple Pay, and the App Store, and the company told users that many systems were already returning to normal operation.

Apple’s help page noted that App Store, Apple Music, and AppleCare suffered a service outage starting at 11:45 a.m. (17:45 local time), while the company also reported issues with iCloud accounts and sign-in.

Downdetector registered more than 2,300 reports of Apple Pay user incidents and as many for Apple Support, and it logged about 700 reports of incidents related to Apple Store and Apple Music.

AP said Apple acknowledged on its system status page that Apple Music, App Store, and AppleCare suffered full outages and that its iCloud sign-in interface was also having issues.

AP said Downdetector showed a spike in user complaints about Apple Pay. 9to5Mac said Apple’s System Status page continued to list services as available even as users reported connection failures and trouble signing in across iCloud and the App Store.