CAPITALS, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday to their lowest level in over a year, as a firmer dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates weighed, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on the policy outlook.

Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $3,796.37 per ounce, as of 02:42 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025.

US ⁠gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.7 percent to $3,799.30.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 2.9 percent to $46.01 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.3 percent to $1,410.64 and palladium slid 1.9 percent to $952.04.