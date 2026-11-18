DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior is presenting its latest security innovations and policing initiatives at the fifth World Police Summit. Among the ministry’s key exhibits are an artificial intelligence platform, a digital evidence analysis system, an anti-money laundering platform and an initiative using K9 units to detect 3D-printed weapons.

The ministry is also showcasing several prototypes, including a smart police vest, the “Athar” smart vest, a virtual traffic signal and a smart shield.

The ministry is engaging visitors and participants through interactive competitions and innovation challenges, including the “Compass of the Future” competition, a revamped electronic shooting competition and a crime scene challenge.

The activities aim to foster innovation and harness emerging technologies to enhance security and policing capabilities.