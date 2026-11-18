BEIJING, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for stronger global cooperation on artificial intelligence and free trade, as he formally opened the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"We should actively build partnerships for scientific and technological innovation, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence and promote a green and low-carbon transition," the Chinese President said.

"By continuously transforming our innovation strengths into growth momentum, we can provide a robust impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and foster shared prosperity across the region," Xi added.

Xi also called for the elimination of trade and investment barriers, saying that it was crucial to "promote inclusive and balanced development".

He said China sought to "provide a more stable, predictable and beneficial environment for global enterprises" and would continue to expand access in its manufacturing and services sectors.