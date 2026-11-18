BANGKOK, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee approved the new dates for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, which will take place from 23rd December 2027 to 21st January 2028, during its ninth meeting held on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand, chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

The Executive Committee said the rescheduling would ensure the best possible conditions for players, participating member associations, fans and partners.

The decision followed the Executive Committee's ratification of a recommendation by the AFC Asian Cup Organising Committee, which decided earlier this month to reschedule the tournament. The move aims to contribute to the success of the continental competition and provide optimal conditions for staging it.

Committee members also expressed their appreciation to the Football Association of Thailand for hosting and organising the meeting, ahead of the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 ceremony on Thursday.

Thailand is also hosting the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2026, which kicked off on Wednesday, with the UAE national team scheduled to play its opening match on Thursday.