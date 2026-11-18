ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC L&S confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of 17th November 2026.

The company said one crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care.

"Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected," ADNOC L&S said in a statement.

ADNOC reiterated the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company also urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.