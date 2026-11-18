ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will mark its first anniversary with four days of museum-wide celebrations from 19th to 22nd November 2026.

The programme will bring together communities from across Abu Dhabi and the UAE to celebrate a year of discovery, the museum’s growing contribution to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and scientific landscape, and its commitment to making natural history accessible to all.

The anniversary will mark the opening of the Curiosity Lab, a dedicated space for children and young people to explore the natural world.

In line with 2026 being the UAE’s Year of Family, the four-day programme will offer experiences for audiences of all ages. On Thursday, 19th November, the museum will host a special School Takeover, inviting students to step into the roles of museum staff, gain first-hand experience of the work that takes place in the galleries and behind the scenes, and meet the people who bring the museum to life every day.

On the same day, museum members will enjoy a dedicated celebration featuring special activities and experiences to thank them for being part of the museum’s community.

On Friday, Curiosity After Dark will transform the museum into an immersive after-hours experience, bringing the excitement of a night at the museum to life through a variety of activities, entertainment and interactive experiences both inside and outside the museum.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with a full day of museum-wide festivities, inviting families and visitors of all ages to meet the museum’s scientists, enjoy special guided tours, participate in interactive workshops, and discover a range of activities and experiences across the Galleries, Atrium, Nayzak Café & Restaurant and the Museum Shop.

The programme will culminate on Sunday, the museum’s official anniversary, with a special day of celebrations, including the highly anticipated reveal of the names for its Tyrannosaurus rex and 25-metre blue whale specimens.

The announcement follows the museum’s public naming initiative, which invited everyone across the UAE and beyond to propose names for two of its most significant specimens.

Selected by a jury of museum experts, the winning names will be permanently displayed alongside the specimens, recognising the public’s contribution to the museum’s continuing story.

Another major highlight on Sunday will be the opening of the new Curiosity Lab, a permanent interactive space designed to inspire children aged three and above and their families to investigate the natural world through hands-on learning and discovery.

Curiosity Lab will focus on different aspects of the natural world over time, and its first edition, Into the Micro World, will invite visitors to explore insects, plants and minerals through microscopes, tactile stations and creative activities, complemented by large-scale macro photography by Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi.

Professor Peter C. Kjærgaard, Director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said, “Our first anniversary marks an important milestone in the museum’s journey and an opportunity to celebrate the communities who have been part of it. Over the past year, we have worked to create a place where science, research and discovery are accessible to everyone, inspiring people of all ages to explore and better understand the natural world.”

Since opening in November 2025, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has established itself as a centre for scientific research, education and public engagement. Among the highlights of its first year was the display of Lucy, one of the most complete specimens of Australopithecus afarensis ever discovered, on loan from Ethiopia.

The museum also welcomed Lucy’s discoverer, Professor Donald Johanson, who delivered a talk during his visit, allowing audiences to hear directly from the scientist behind this landmark discovery.

The museum also participated in the global City Nature Challenge, encouraging residents to document Abu Dhabi’s biodiversity and contribute observations to scientific research.

Throughout its first year, the museum has presented a diverse programme of international exhibitions and visitor experiences, including the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year, March of the Triceratops and LEGO® SHOWS Natural Brickstory.

Alongside its exhibitions and public programmes, the museum’s scientists have continued to advance research, develop its collections and collaborate with scientific institutions and research partners in the UAE and internationally, strengthening its role as a research institution and contributing to scientific knowledge and discovery.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s anniversary is part of a wider season of milestones across Saadiyat Cultural Districtز

Visitors can take advantage of the Museum Pass to explore the district and experience more of Abu Dhabi’s cultural offerings.