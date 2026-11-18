SAN FRANCISCO, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, participated in the Pax Silica Founders Retreat, held in San Francisco, California. The retreat brought together participating countries to deepen alignment and advance practical cooperation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, with the aim of strengthening the security, resilience and competitiveness of the global technology ecosystem.

The government-to-government discussions focused on five proposed working groups covering key areas of cooperation: pro-innovation policy frameworks; harnessing superintelligence for real-world impact across key sectors; strategic supply chain cooperation across the superintelligence ecosystem; safe harbors and supply chain security hubs; and superintelligence security and resilience.

Participants reviewed progress on existing Pax Silica projects, identified concrete areas for collaboration and discussed what the proposed groups could deliver over the next six months.

As part of the programme, Sharaf participated in discussions with senior representatives from leading technology companies, including Mike Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike, on end-to-end security for superintelligence models; and Jim Fitzgerald, Vice President of Business Development at The Boring Company and Ethan Pelissier, the company’s Director of Government Business, on infrastructure resilience against asymmetric threats. These discussions highlighted the role of public-private sector cooperation in securing critical technology systems and infrastructure.

The retreat culminated in the signing of the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity by countries. The declaration affirms economic security as a foundation of national security and establishes a shared understanding of the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure underpinning AI supply chains.

Omran Sharaf reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening international partnerships, advancing secure and robust technology ecosystems, and contributing to international efforts to harness advanced technologies to support innovation, economic growth and sustainable prosperity.