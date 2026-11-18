SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics and Community Development Department (SDSCD), in collaboration with Sharjah Police, has launched the Sharjah Datathon 2027, encouraging university students to use the emirate's datasets to address real-world challenges and develop solutions that benefit the community.

The programme will begin with an orientation and training workshop on 15th January 2027, followed by the Datathon at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) from 16th to 17th January 2027.

Open to university students specialising in Data, Computing, Statistics, Engineering and related disciplines, the competition will bring together teams of three or four participants.

A joint judging committee comprising representatives from the SDSCD and Sharjah Police will evaluate the teams’ work, with the winners announced on 21st January 2027, the opening day of the Regional Data and Community Development Forum.

Sharjah Police will provide prizes of AED30,000 to the first-place team, AED20,000 to the second-place team and AED12,000 to the third-place team.

Salim Ali bin Darwish, Executive Director of Regional Data and Community Development Forum and Director of Community Development Department, said the competition aims to encourage greater public engagement with Sharjah's data and demonstrate its relevance to everyday life.

"The Datathon gives university students an opportunity to engage with it and make meaningful contributions to the field. We believe that by bringing universities, government entities and young talent together, we are strengthening Sharjah's wider knowledge and research ecosystem," he stated.

Participating student teams will apply their skills in data analysis, visualisation, programming and databases to explore six potential areas: tourism and air transport, real estate and rental contracts, electricity and water, climate, traffic accidents, and business licences.

Sharjah's public datasets will be available for participants to frame questions, examine trends and identify meaningful patterns and insights across these areas.