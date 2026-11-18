LUNGI, Sierra Leone, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026), held on 17th and 18th November at the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Lungi, Republic of Sierra Leone.

Inaugurated by Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the summit convened heads of state and government, ministers, investors, development finance institutions and private sector leaders to align regional economic priorities with capital and investment partnerships, and to advance the delivery of priority projects across the region.

During the summit, Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Julius Maada Bio and to the leaders and representatives of West African nations, together with His Highness’s wishes for the summit’s success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the peoples of West Africa.

He also expressed the UAE’s appreciation to President Maada Bio and to the government and people of Sierra Leone for hosting the summit and for their efforts to advance regional integration and create an environment conducive to investment and sustainable development.

In his address on behalf of the UAE, Al Zeyoudi said, “West Africa is entering a new phase of economic integration, underpinned by a market of more than 450 million people, regional growth of 4.7 percent, and a portfolio of investment projects valued at more than US$180 billion. The UAE views West Africa as a trade, investment and strategic partner of considerable potential, and we are committed to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships founded on the exchange of expertise and the development of projects that deliver sustainable economic impact.”

Al Zeyoudi noted that the region’s investment pipeline is concentrated across four strategic pillars – energy, industry and mineral resources, food security, and regional connectivity – and that these indicators reflect West Africa’s significant capacity to attract high-quality investment, enhance productive capacity, develop infrastructure and expand its role in global supply chains and international trade.

The UAE has established itself as Africa’s leading investment partner, with investments and investment commitments across the continent exceeding US$118 billion between 2020 and 2024.

These investments span strategic sectors including energy, logistics, infrastructure, food systems and the digital economy, reflecting the UAE’s confidence in the continent’s growth prospects and its commitment to forging enduring partnerships with African nations.

Trade between the UAE and West Africa continues to grow at pace. Bilateral non-oil foreign trade reached US$62.1 billion in 2025, a 56.3 percent increase compared to 2024. This momentum carried into 2026, with non-oil foreign trade reaching US$61.3 billion between January and September, a 40.3 percent year-on-year increase and nearly equivalent to the total recorded for the whole of 2025.

West African nations now account for more than 6.1 percent of the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade and approximately 40 percent of its non-oil trade with Africa. Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Sierra Leone reached $152.3 million in 2025 and $113.4 million between January and October 2026.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE-Sierra Leone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in Abu Dhabi in February 2026, as a pivotal step in expanding trade and investment cooperation, strengthening private sector engagement and unlocking new avenues for partnership in priority sectors.

Al Zeyoudi identified opportunities for cooperation between the UAE and West African nations across priority sectors including energy, infrastructure, industry, food security and agriculture, minerals and natural resources, trade, logistics and digital transformation.

He underscored the importance of directing investment towards projects that add value, create jobs, enable knowledge transfer and build local capacity, while emphasising the central role of the private sector and of finance and investment institutions in converting economic opportunities into bankable projects.

He also stressed the need to strengthen intergovernmental coordination, develop regulatory frameworks, facilitate the flow of trade and investment, and cultivate a business environment defined by transparency, stability and competitiveness.

Al Zeyoudi added, “The success of regional economic integration depends on moving from dialogue to implementation, and from identifying opportunities to launching projects. This requires clear mechanisms to monitor commitments and measure economic and developmental impact, so that the peoples of the region see tangible and sustainable results.”

Al Zeyoudi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with Sierra Leone, West African nations, regional and international organisations and the private sector to build economic and development partnerships that create value for all parties and support growth and prosperity across the region.

WAIIS 2026 focused on four pillars covering energy and green manufacturing, strategic minerals and natural resource development, agribusiness and food systems, and digital transformation and regional connectivity.

The summit also featured an investment deals platform connecting projects with investors, financial institutions and development partners, designed to translate investment opportunities into concrete projects and commitments that support economic integration in West Africa.