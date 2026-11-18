BRUSSELS, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union plans to speed up the expansion and interconnection of electricity networks across the bloc to reduce regional price differences and support the shift to cleaner energy.

Negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament reached an agreement in Brussels to remove obstacles holding back the expansion of Europe's electricity infrastructure, both sides said early on Wednesday.

The package aims to make Europe's energy supply more independent and resilient. It would accelerate approval procedures for projects involving renewable energy, power grids, energy storage facilities and electric vehicle charging stations.

The agreement still requires formal approval from the European Parliament and EU member states.