SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has opened nominations for the 2026 Real Estate Excellence Award across its four approved categories, with applications accepted from 18th November 2026 to 14th January 2027.

The award aims to encourage competition among institutions, companies, boards of directors and offices operating in the emirate's real estate sector, as part of the department's efforts to attract investment and improve market efficiency in line with international standards.

This year's edition introduces updated evaluation criteria focusing on environmental sustainability, including green building practices and energy- and water-saving technologies, alongside digital transformation through smart property management platforms to improve customer experience.

Furthermore, the major updates incorporated precise standards to measure financial efficiency and operational governance, and to bolster transparency and disclosure levels for owners’ associations. They also include raising safety and risk management readiness, paying attention to corporate social responsibility and qualifying young national talent in this vital sector.

The award covers four categories: real estate offices, real estate development companies, boards of directors of owners' associations and administrative supervision services companies.

The department urged applicants to meet the participation requirements and submit supporting documents to ensure a fair and objective evaluation. Applications can be submitted through its official website, www.shjrerd.gov.ae.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that the award has become an established institutional approach reflecting the emirate’s aspirations towards building a resilient and sustainable real estate sector. He noted that the current cycle launches with renewed concepts that keep pace with rapid economic and technological changes.

Al-Shamsi added, “Through this award, we aim to motivate the real estate business community to launch qualitative initiatives that go beyond traditional solutions, raising the quality of services and compliance with approved regulations. This contributes to enhancing Sharjah’s investment attractiveness and consolidating its position as a global real estate hub that puts quality of life at the forefront of its priorities.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Excellence Office at the department, explained that the continuous development of evaluation criteria reflects the department’s commitment to applying the highest levels of governance and transparency in judging processes, ensuring the utmost integrity and objectivity.

He said that the judging panels adopt a precise measurement system based on reliability and tangible evidence to highlight leading models that have made a genuine positive impact on the market.

The department will honour the winners at a ceremony recognising outstanding practices and contributions to the emirate's real estate sector.