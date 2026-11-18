ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attack by Iran targeting the State of Kuwait, using drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.