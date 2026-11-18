ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Onshore has signed an agreement with Mannesmann Energy to execute Phase II of the North East Bab (NEB) Facilities Upgrade Project. The project aims to enhance the reliability, operational efficiency and capacity of existing oil production facilities at Al Nouf and Rumaitha/Shanayel, supporting ADNOC’s long-term production objectives.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Onshore, said, “Our existing assets are the foundation of our growth, and we are investing to ensure they deliver their full potential for decades to come. Phase II of the NEB Facilities Upgrade Project is a strategic step towards a more resilient, efficient and future-ready operation, supporting ADNOC’s long-term production objectives.”

He added, “Our partnership with Mannesmann Energy shows how national expertise is powering the next chapter of the UAE’s energy leadership, while building local industrial capability and creating lasting value through ADNOC’s In-Country Value programme.”

Eng. Anas Aljuaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Mannesmann Energy, said the continued development of the UAE’s energy infrastructure requires investment not only in new projects but also in maximising the efficiency and performance of existing assets.

He said, “Brownfield projects play a key role in supporting these priorities, enabling operators to optimise their facilities and meet evolving production requirements. We are proud to contribute to these efforts through our engineering and project execution capabilities.”

He added, “As an Emirati company, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s energy ambitions by delivering projects that combine technical expertise with a strong understanding of local industry requirements. We remain committed to strengthening national engineering capabilities and providing efficient engineering solutions that support the long-term growth and competitiveness of the country’s energy sector.”

Mannesmann Energy is an Abu Dhabi-based Emirati engineering, procurement and construction contractor and technology integrator. Building on its established track record in executing brownfield projects for ADNOC Group companies, Mannesmann Energy continues to strengthen its role in supporting the modernisation of the UAE’s energy infrastructure, improving the efficiency of existing assets and strengthening national capabilities in the sector.