ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulation to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on his country's Independence Day.

The messages were sent by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulation to the King of Morocco.