RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that the second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market will be held in two phases, from 20th November to 13th December 2026 and from 8th to 31st January 2027, operating every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the market will take place in the outdoor area in front of the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre.

He said the second edition will feature a new concept designed to bring together citizens, residents and visitors from across the UAE, offering a destination for shopping and entertainment enthusiasts.

Al Nuaimi said the initiative supports around 500 entrepreneurs and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, compared with over 65,000 visitors in the previous edition.