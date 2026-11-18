SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Capability Development “Tatweer”, affiliated with Rubu Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched the fifth edition of its Wathba leadership programme for 2027, aimed at developing young Emirati leaders and equipping them with the skills to address complex challenges, make informed decisions and lead change.

The programme is one of the foundation's key initiatives to develop national leadership talent through an approach combining assessment, applied learning, mentoring and exposure to international expertise.

It focuses on developing systems thinking, leadership under pressure, influence, partnership-building, confidence and responsibility, enabling participants to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges and develop sustainable solutions.

The fifth edition aligns with national priorities, including sustainability, food security, the future economy, innovation and community wellbeing. It aims to help participants understand emerging trends, anticipate opportunities and develop solutions that address national and community needs.

Wathba also emphasises leadership as a responsibility that extends beyond holding positions to making a tangible impact on institutions and society. Participants will have opportunities to assess their capabilities in different settings, strengthen their decision-making skills and prepare for future challenges.

The programme is supported by several partners, including Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, BEEAH Group, Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Sharjah Capability Development expressed appreciation for the partners' contributions, highlighting the importance of institutional collaboration in empowering young Emiratis and preparing them to contribute to future development.

The foundation invited Emiratis aged 25 and above to apply for the fifth edition of Wathba 2027, which offers applied learning, specialised mentoring, international exposure and opportunities to address real-world challenges.

Applications are open until 7th December 2026 through the programme's website.