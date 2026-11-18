DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has opened a new international representative office in Seoul, Republic of Korea, to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The launch comes amid continued growth in trade relations between Dubai and the Republic of Korea, with Dubai's non-oil trade with the country exceeding AED19.5 billion in 2025, up 2.3 percent from the previous year.

The number of active Korean companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from 130 at the end of 2020 to 330 at the end of 2025, representing growth of 154 percent over five years. A further 48 new companies from the Republic of Korea joined the chamber during Q1-Q3 2026, reflecting growing interest among the Korean business community in Dubai's investment opportunities.

The inauguration was attended by Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, alongside 110 Korean government officials and business leaders.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the new office reflects the chamber's commitment to strengthening economic ties between Dubai and the Republic of Korea.

"We are focused on expanding cooperation between the two business communities and opening new channels for trade and investment," he said.

Lootah added that these efforts would support mutual growth and encourage Korean companies to explore investment opportunities in Dubai and use the emirate as a gateway to global markets.

The new office will work closely with the Korean business community to explore trade and investment opportunities in Dubai and the Republic of Korea, strengthen relationships with public and private sector stakeholders, and promote Dubai's competitive advantages as a leading global destination for business and investment.

It will provide market intelligence and connect Korean companies with relevant local partners to help them establish a presence in Dubai and use the emirate as a platform for international growth.

The office will also support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Korea by providing expert insights into the local market, helping them identify trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with trusted local partners to support their market entry and expansion.