ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has introduced the IMMERO Immersive Innovation Lab at its Abu Dhabi campus, expanding the use of advanced technologies in teaching, learning and research.

Designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical application, the facility uses synchronised projections across four walls and the floor to create a shared digital space where students and faculty can engage with academic concepts through interactive simulations and visual experiences.

The lab combines IMMERO’s immersive education solutions with ADU’s innovation ecosystem, with support from desertx, a UAE-based venture studio specialising in venture building and corporate innovation.

Integrating digital content with specialised teaching resources, the facility enables educators to bring complex academic concepts to life, enrich teaching methodologies and enhance the student learning experience.

The lab also has the potential to support research across disciplines, providing researchers with opportunities to visualise models, analyse complex systems and examine scenarios that may be difficult, costly or impractical to recreate in conventional research settings.

The lab was unveiled as part of ADU’s Innovation Carnival 2026, held in collaboration with the Emirates Entrepreneurs Association (EEA) and Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming) at the university’s Abu Dhabi campus on Tuesday in celebration of UAE Innovation Month.

The event brought together ADU’s senior leadership, high-level representatives from government entities, diplomatic missions and industry partners, alongside students and faculty, to showcase innovation and emerging technologies across the university.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “At ADU, we continue to explore new ways of enriching the student learning experience and connecting academic knowledge with practical applications. The introduction of the IMMERO Immersive Innovation Lab gives our students and faculty an opportunity to engage with technology in new ways, explore complex concepts and experience more interactive approaches to learning. Initiatives such as this also support the UAE’s continued focus on innovation and the development of future-ready talent.”

The carnival featured exhibitions and live demonstrations of student and faculty initiatives across areas including robotics, artificial intelligence and aviation simulation.

Its programme also included panel discussions exploring Abu Dhabi’s evolving innovation ecosystem, with conversations around startups, technology and talent, as well as the role of young Emiratis in contributing to the country’s future.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Innovation at Abu Dhabi University, said, “Innovation is strengthened when students and researchers have opportunities to explore ideas, experiment with technology and apply their knowledge to practical challenges.

"Through the Innovation Carnival and initiatives such as the Immersive Innovation Lab, we aim to encourage this approach by bringing together academic expertise, emerging technologies and real-world applications. These experiences also create opportunities for collaboration and further engagement with the wider innovation ecosystem.”

ADU’s wider programme of activities for UAE Innovation Month also includes the ADU Innovate Pitch Competition, which gives students and alumni the opportunity to present projects with practical applications and potential for further development.

Through such initiatives, the university continues to create opportunities for students and researchers to explore emerging technologies, develop ideas and apply academic knowledge to real-world challenges.