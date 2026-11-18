ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advanced Technology Research Council’s (ATRC) Path 2 A2RL student competition recorded 2,790 registrations at its launch during the National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Linked to the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which is the world’s largest autonomous racing league, the competition invites school and university students from the UAE and abroad to participate in challenges to build and test working systems before proving them under competition conditions.

The year-long competition is part of a structured programme designed to cultivate future generations of engineers and researchers by providing them with a progressive pathway to build technical skills and gain practical experience under expert guidance.

Students as young as 11 will encounter increasingly complex engineering challenges as they progress through high school and university, enabling them to apply their early STEM education in advanced fields such as physical AI, robotics and autonomous systems.

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director-General of ATRC, said, “Human capital remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s development model, and nurturing talent with purpose and vision is central to realising our ambitions in advanced technology. This programme embodies this belief.”

“By establishing an integrated pathway that guides students from the age of 11 to the A2RL Grand Final, we are bridging foundational STEM education with engineering of the highest calibre. In doing so, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s research and development ecosystem, reinforcing its standing as a global hub for innovation, and positioning the UAE at the forefront of autonomous systems,” he added.

Depending on their age and technical capabilities, teams participating in Path 2 A2RL will be given an autonomous challenge under one of eight tracks spanning four environments – air, land, sea and space.

Teams working on the air track will programme drones to navigate missions or develop autonomous systems capable of perception, localisation and path planning.

Teams focusing on the land challenge will focus on ground vehicles ranging from small electric vehicles to racing cars, depending on their age category. The sea challenge includes the management and navigation of an underwater remotely operated vehicle with real-life testing in complex environments.

The space track will include the design and construction of an autonomous lunar rover, with challenges including mission integration and simulations.

Dr. Mae Al Mansoori, Director of R&D Talent Enablement at ATRC, said, “The value of this programme lies in its engineering processes. Students will translate theory into functioning systems, integrate hardware and software, analyse what happens when something fails, and iterate until it performs effectively. As the technical complexity increases, they will gain specialist knowledge and strengthen the problem-solving and systems-thinking skills required by advanced R&D.”

Throughout the 12-month competition, teams will undergo a design and build period with the support of an advanced training programme, simulation environments and mentorship from international experts.

The students will then apply their learning under competition conditions, troubleshooting failures, optimising performance and demonstrating that their systems can operate reliably within defined technical regulations.

Qualifying teams will be invited to the A2RL 2027 Grand Final, where they will connect with some of the world’s leading developers of advanced autonomous technologies. A2RL was established by ASPIRE, the grand challenges arm of ATRC.

The competition builds upon ATRC’s broader talent enablement initiatives, which have engaged more than 50,000 students by connecting early STEM engagement with practical technical capabilities.