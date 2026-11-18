AJMAN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received several participants in the Ajman Media Forum 2026 at the Emiri Court on Wednesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; and Dr. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group.

Sheikh Humaid highlighted the media's role in raising public awareness amid global challenges, reporting facts responsibly, promoting dialogue and understanding among peoples, supporting development and showcasing national achievements.

He stressed the importance of harnessing modern technologies to advance content creation and improve media efficiency while upholding professional and ethical standards.

He also called for investment in developing Emirati media professionals and equipping them with future-ready skills.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.

Organised by the Ajman Government Media Office under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar, the forum is being held on 18th and 19th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman.

The two-day event brings together 68 speakers from 17 countries across 23 sessions, alongside 53 participating entities and partners, including media organisations, government institutions and exhibitors.

Discussions focus on the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on content creation and public opinion, as well as the future of the media industry.