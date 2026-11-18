ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthpoint, part of M42’s global network of healthcare providers, has inaugurated a dedicated Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic in Abu Dhabi, bringing specialist services together in one coordinated care pathway for newborns, children and adults.

The clinic integrates cleft reconstructive surgery, pediatric and maxillofacial surgery, dentistry, orthodontics, ear, nose and throat (ENT) care, audiology, and speech and language therapy. Patients and families can receive individualised treatment plans and ongoing support from a multidisciplinary team.

Care begins with a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s diagnosis, medical history and previous treatment, followed by referrals to the appropriate specialists. For newborns, the team focuses on feeding and growth, offering guidance on specialist bottles and feeding techniques, monitoring intake and weight, and explaining the treatment journey to families.

Early hearing assessments help identify potential concerns associated with middle-ear fluid. Expectant parents who receive a prenatal diagnosis can also seek guidance before their baby is born.

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer, UAE & Bahrain, Global Patient Care at M42, said, “This clinic reflects M42’s commitment to making specialised healthcare more connected, accessible and patient-centred. By integrating multidisciplinary expertise around each patient’s needs, Healthpoint is helping simplify complex care journeys and providing the continuity that patients and families deserve.”

Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, said, “Our clinic will provide clear guidance, access to the right specialists and a team that understands their journey. It brings those services together, from early feeding support and surgical planning to speech, hearing and dental care. Our goal is to help every patient and family feel informed, supported and confident at each stage.”

Where surgery is recommended, reconstructive surgeons collaborate with pediatric, maxillofacial and ENT specialists as appropriate to determine the procedure and timing based on each patient’s clinical needs, overall health and stage of development. Coordinated preparation and follow-up help ensure patients and families receive consistent guidance throughout treatment.

Follow-up care may include speech and language therapy, audiology, dentistry, orthodontics and ENT services to address evolving speech, hearing, dental, jaw and airway needs. Services are recommended according to each patient’s circumstances, including the needs of People of Determination, with one coordinated team supporting continuity of care.