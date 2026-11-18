RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah has been named the world’s No. 1 city for expatriates in the 2026 Expat City Ranking by InterNations, securing first place among 33 cities worldwide and rising from sixth place in 2024, the last year the ranking was published.

Based on the annual Expat Insider survey of 8,000 expatriates representing 162 nationalities, the results recognise Ras Al Khaimah’s performance across five key areas of expatriate life, with the emirate ranking first in the Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad and Expat Essentials indices. Ras Al Khaimah also ranked second in both the Personal Finance and General Happiness subcategories.

The findings reflect the emirate’s growing appeal as a place to live, work and explore, with 84 percent of expatriates reporting that they are happy with their life in Ras Al Khaimah, compared with a global average of 70 percent. Almost half (45 percent) said they were completely happy, against 25 percent globally.

Heba Fatani, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), said, “This title was not awarded by a panel. It stems from the people of Ras Al Khaimah, and that is what makes it so meaningful. People arrive in Ras Al Khaimah from every corner of the world, feel welcome from day one and choose to stay. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we will keep building an emirate that is safe, open and full of opportunity, a place people are proud to call home.”

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at RAKGMO, who leads the emirate’s liveability communications, said, “When 84 percent of expats say they are happy here and 86 percent praise the friendliness of the people around them, the story tells itself. Ras Al Khaimah is delivering on what matters most to people who move abroad: settling in easily, growing their careers and feeling at home. Our role now is to share that story with the world, and to keep earning it.”

The survey highlights several areas in which Ras Al Khaimah performs significantly above global averages. Some 86 percent of expatriates rated the friendliness of the local people positively, compared with 63 percent worldwide, while 80 percent said they found it easy to adapt to the local culture, against a global average of 60 percent.

The emirate ranked first for expats feeling welcome and first for feeling at home. It also ranked first for finding friends, with 64 percent saying it was easy to make local friends, compared with 39 percent globally.

Professional opportunities and economic confidence were also among the strengths expatriates listed in the survey. Some 85 percent of working expatriates said moving to Ras Al Khaimah had improved their career prospects, compared with 55 percent globally.

Nine in 10 (90 percent) rated the local economy positively, compared with 59 percent worldwide, while 22 percent of working expatriates said they owned their own business, almost three times the global average of 8 percent.

Ras Al Khaimah also ranked first for Expat Essentials, reflecting the ease of building a life in the emirate. Some 86 percent found it easy to obtain a visa, compared with 55 percent globally, while 80 percent said it was easy to find accommodation, against 44 percent worldwide. Housing affordability was rated positively by 69 percent of respondents, more than double the global average of 32 percent.

The results underline the emirate’s appeal as a safe and financially attractive place to live. Personal safety received positive ratings from 94 percent of expatriates, compared with 81 percent globally, ranking the emirate third worldwide for safety and security.

In addition, 85 percent said their disposable household income was sufficient or more than sufficient for a comfortable life, compared with 71 percent globally.