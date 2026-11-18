DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled the first residential phase of Palm Springs within Dubai’s southern growth corridor, introducing four- and five-bedroom Rancho villas and three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses.

The first phase follows the announcement of the 3.8 million sq m masterplan beside Palm Jebel Ali. Planned for almost 50,000 residents across 15 neighbourhoods, the community will bring homes together with schools, healthcare, parks and leisure facilities.

Canyon Park will form the heart of the community, with waterways, sensory gardens and connected green spaces. More than 35 km of planned walking, jogging and cycling routes will link neighbourhoods with parks and community destinations.

Planned facilities include Thousand Palms Country Club, with a beach pool, wellness centre and restaurants, and Silver Spur Racquet Club, with racquet courts, fitness facilities and pools. The wider masterplan also includes two schools, a hospital, six mosques and shops.

Palm Springs has been awarded LEED for Communities Platinum Precertification. Its planned climate-sensitive infrastructure and landscaping are designed to support energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Palm Springs will have connections to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport.