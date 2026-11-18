DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has concluded its Diwali Gold Rush promotion, held from 24th October to 12th November 2026 across more than 175 participating outlets, awarding a total of one kilogramme of gold to six winners.

The campaign offered residents and visitors shopping for jewellery during Diwali the chance to win gold, while promoting Dubai as a destination for gold and jewellery purchases.

“The Diwali Gold Rush has shown once again how much Dubai means to families buying gold for the festive season,” said Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of DJG. “We congratulate our six winners and thank every shopper who chose Dubai for their Diwali jewellery this year. The response reflects the trust people place in Dubai’s value, quality and choice, and the strength of our retailers in delivering it.”

Laila Suhail, Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at DJG, said, “We are grateful to our participating retailers for coming together to make the Diwali Gold Rush a success. Seeing shoppers celebrate the season with gold from Dubai, and now six of them taking home gold as a reward, truly captures the spirit of Diwali. We look forward to welcoming shoppers back during the city’s upcoming festive and shopping seasons.”

Jewellery remains one of the strongest drivers of Dubai’s festive retail season, contributing significantly to footfall and spending across the city.

The group added that initiatives such as the Diwali Gold Rush help reinforce Dubai's position as a global destination for gold and jewellery.