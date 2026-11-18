SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), chaired a meeting of the corporation’s senior management, on Wednesday morning at his office in the Petroleum Department.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan approved SNOC's proposed budget for 2027, which will support the second phase of the Hedebah well drill development and the third phase of the Moweyeid's gas project.

He also approved the corporation’s 2027–2031 plan, which will help achieve strategic objectives through advanced operational programs and partnerships.

The initiatives will improve excellence in gas exploration, secure our energy supplies, and advance our progress towards carbon neutrality, all in line with the UAE's vision and strategic direction.

The Deputy Ruler assessed SNOC’s institutional performance for 2026, including progress rates across its various operational sectors, as well as initiatives focused on developing and empowering the national workforce.

The meeting also reviewed the organization’s efforts to assess investment opportunities in exploration and production outside the UAE and to build on its global partnerships by drawing on its in-house expertise.

It also looked at how the infrastructure owned by SNOC could be utilized to the maximum effect to deliver an integrated approach to the energy sector and its long-term sustainability.

The meeting's attendees were Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation; Hatem Diab Al Mousa, Director General of the Sharjah Petroleum Department; and Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation.