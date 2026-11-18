DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain and FIFA World Cup champions Spain lead the nominations for the 17th BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, as worldwide public voting opened today across 12 categories ahead of the awards ceremony in the UAE on 28th December.

The event will also feature the presentation of the LALIGA Awards for the 2025–26 season.

The nominee lists include 13 players from Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League-winning squad and 10 members of Spain’s World Cup-winning team.

French forward Ousmane Dembélé, winner of last year’s Best Men’s Player award, is seeking to retain the title alongside leading contenders including Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Rodri.

The Best Women’s Player nominees are headed by Alexia Putellas, Ewa Pajor and Melchie Dumornay.

Aitana Bonmatí, who won the award in the previous three editions, is absent from this year’s shortlist following an injury-affected season.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique and Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente are among the leading nominees for Best Coach, alongside Mikel Arteta, Cesc Fàbregas and Unai Emery.

In the Best Middle East Player category, Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will seek to retain the award he has won since 2023.

His competitors include João Félix, Sadio Mané, Rúben Neves, Ivan Toney, Édouard Mendy, Yassine Bounou, Soufiane Rahimi and Julián Quiñones, while Musab Al-Juwayr is the only Saudi player among the nominees.

This year’s awards also introduce the Fans’ Historic Club Award, featuring 16 clubs from 11 countries.

Real Madrid lead the list, which also includes Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

The first round in the new category will be decided entirely by public voting.

Public voting across 12 of the 14 main categories will remain open until 30th November through the Globe Soccer website.

In the final round, fan votes will be combined with those of the Globe Soccer jury, which includes prominent football figures such as Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

The ceremony will also host the presentation of the LALIGA Awards for the 2025–26 season.

Lamine Yamal will receive the Best Player award, while Hansi Flick will be honoured as Best Coach and Carlos Espí as Best U23 Player.

Arda Güler will receive the Best Goal award, while Joan Garcia will collect the Best Save accolade.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER, said hosting the ceremony in the UAE once again reflects the country’s global position in attracting major international sporting events.

He also highlighted the continued partnerships with BEYOND Developments and LALIGA.

Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said the company’s continued role as title partner for a third consecutive year reflects the strength of its partnership with the event and its support for initiatives celebrating excellence and achievement in football.

The previous edition attracted more than 30 million votes from over 200 countries and territories.

This year’s edition features 14 main award categories, including 12 open to public voting, alongside Career and Special Awards.