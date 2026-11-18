ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, and Exodigo, an engineering firm pioneering the use of advanced sensing and artificial intelligence in infrastructure development, announced a strategic partnership to transform how underground infrastructure is mapped, understood, and managed across the UAE.

The partnership follows an initial project for a major oil and gas operator, where Exodigo located and mapped a buried fuel line at depths of up to 14 metres without excavation.

The field survey took three days, with results delivered within two weeks.

Exodigo surveys the same ground in days of non-intrusive scanning and delivers a verified 3D model of buried utilities with up to 90 percent accuracy, where conventional methods typically require excavation to reach comparable confidence.

That rises to up to 99 percent when a small number of targeted test holes are added. The preliminary digging and drilling processes that a project requires, falls by up to 90 percent, as those holes are sited from Exodigo’s own scan data rather than from guesswork.

Under the partnership, Exodigo's sensing and AI technology will be delivered in-country through Space42.

Exodigo scans the whole designated area with transmitters that are placed across the site to induce signals without connecting to any individual line, while ground-penetrating radar, electromagnetic and magnetic sensors, LiDAR, and seismic sources cover the ground in a grid, carried on drones, vehicles, handcarts, and backpacks.

Every reading is geolocated and processed off-site, where AI models reconcile it against decades of utility records and years of aerial and street-level imagery. Nothing is interpreted in the field.

The result is a composite utility map covering known and previously unknown lines, produced to international subsurface utility engineering standards and delivered as GIS-, CAD-, and BIM-ready layers.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “Our partnership with Exodigo to advance subsurface mapping insights delivers against our strategy in geospatial intelligence AI-powered platform and services. Through machine learning models combined with our digital twin technology, we aim to give regulators and enterprise players a complete picture of their urban environment, supporting smarter planning and more resilient infrastructure, while creating efficiencies for ground survey teams.”

Jeremy Suard, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodigo, said, “What is documented and what is actually underground are two very different realities, and the gap between them is where infrastructure projects lose their schedule and their budget. We have moved this industry from missing up to half of what is buried to mapping it at 90% accuracy without a shovel touching the ground. It combines an MRI, CT scan and ultrasound into a single source of truth. The UAE is building at a scale and a speed that almost nowhere else can match, which makes it exactly where this technology should be.”

Together, the companies intend to give UAE infrastructure owners a single continuous view of their assets from orbit to bedrock, with satellite observation above, street-level reality capture at the surface, and a verified model of everything beneath it.

The partnership supports the UAE’s ambition to run the government on data and artificial intelligence, given institutional form in the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority approved in June 2026, whose mandate includes setting data standards across federal bodies.