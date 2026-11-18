ANTALYA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Shera’a, the headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has won first place in the YeS Honor Award for Sustainable Design at the COP31 International Sustainable Buildings Competition in Antalya, Türkiye.

Launched by the COP31 Presidency with the support of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC), hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the competition attracted more than 1,000 buildings from 99 countries.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, received the award in the presence of Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, from Hasan Suver, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change of Türkiye, representing the COP31 Presidency.

Suver expressed hope that the UAE's achievement would inspire further successes, noting that an international jury of experts appointed by UNEP selected Al Shera’a for its excellence in integrated design, energy and water efficiency, renewable energy, indoor environmental quality, thermal and visual comfort, building materials and innovation.

The award aims to accelerate the transition towards sustainable buildings by showcasing innovative solutions and best practices that can be adopted worldwide.

Al Tayer dedicated the achievement to the UAE's leadership, affirming that it embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embrace innovation and artificial intelligence in support of sustainable development.

He said the achievement reflects DEWA's commitment to supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, contributing to the transition towards a green economy.

Al Tayer highlighted that Al Shera’a, the world's tallest, largest and smartest net-positive energy government building, establishes a global benchmark for buildings that generate more clean energy than they consume while providing a smart, sustainable working environment centred on people.

The building comprises 19 floors, a ground floor and a basement, with a total built-up area exceeding two million square feet.

It features an integrated cognitive system incorporating more than 110,000 smart sensors, 1,500 wireless access points and 3,200 network devices, generating over 1.9 million automated control commands daily to enhance operational efficiency.

Al Shera’a generates more than 7,500 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually through photovoltaic solar panels covering over 26,000 square metres, with a combined capacity of approximately five megawatts.

The solar panels are distributed across two systems on the building's façade, roof, façade fins, ground level and shading structures, with specialised robotic cleaning systems to maintain efficiency.

Al Shera’a has achieved LEED Platinum certification and was designed to meet WELL Gold certification requirements.

It has also become the first building worldwide to achieve the SPIRE Diamond rating, the highest classification under the SPIRE Smart Buildings Programme developed by UL Solutions in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association.