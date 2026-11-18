TOKYO, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) to strengthen bilateral trade relations, support exporters and facilitate greater trade opportunities between the UAE and Hong Kong.

The two organisations signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting, which is taking place in Tokyo from 16 to 19 November 2026.

ECI was represented at the signing ceremony by Bernar Kari, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Haitham Al Khazaleh, Director of Underwriting. Terence Chiu, Commissioner represented HKECIC.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two export credit agencies, enabling them to leverage their respective expertise, market knowledge and institutional networks to facilitate cross-border trade and support businesses exploring opportunities in both markets.

Under the MoU, ECI and HKECIC will collaborate through the exchange of market intelligence, economic and financial information, and underwriting expertise.

The agreement also provides for sharing insights on market risks and local importers to strengthen risk assessment capabilities and support informed business decisions.

Commenting on the agreement, Bernar Kari said, “This MoU establishes a valuable framework for strengthening cooperation between ECI and HKECIC, bringing together our respective expertise and market insights to better support exporters and businesses engaged in international trade. Through greater access to market intelligence and a deeper understanding of local risks, we aim to enhance risk assessment, foster stronger commercial ties and facilitate sustainable cross-border trade.”

Terence Chiu, Commissioner of HKECIC, said, “The partnership between HKECIC and ECI strengthens institutional ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East, connecting vital global trade corridors. Combining our underwriting expertise with regional insights, we are creating a robust risk-mitigation framework to support sustainable trade growth in both regions and foster Hong Kong’s development of global centre for high value-added supply chain management.”

Other areas of cooperation include knowledge sharing through specialised training programmes and study visits, joint marketing activities to promote export credit insurance services, and the exchange of business opportunities and experiences in areas of mutual interest.

The agreement underscores ECI’s commitment to expanding its international network of strategic partnerships and strengthening cooperation with export credit agencies worldwide.

Through such collaborations, ECI aims to enhance the support available to UAE exporters, facilitate access to international markets and contribute to the continued growth and diversification of the UAE’s non-oil trade in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.