ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), in collaboration with the National Academy for Childhood Development, has trained more than 1,000 coaches, administrators, volunteers and sports sector professionals through the basic and advanced levels of the Child Protection in Sports programme.

The initiative supports the implementation of the Child Protection Policy in the Sports Sector, aimed at ensuring a safe and inclusive sporting environment for children across Abu Dhabi.

The announcement came during the closing event of the programme's second-level training course, hosted by DCD and attended by 60 professionals.

The training addressed four key principles of child protection: children's right to participation, zero tolerance for all forms of abuse, accountability and responsibility, and protection from harm and retaliation.

Participants also examined different forms of child abuse through practical examples and training scenarios, highlighting approved procedures for responding to safeguarding concerns and the responsibilities of child protection coordinators within sports organisations.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Empowerment Sector at DCD, said training more than 1,000 professionals within a short period reflects the commitment of sports organisations and strategic partners to maintaining the highest child protection standards.

He emphasised that creating safe environments for children is a shared responsibility requiring continuous capacity building, greater awareness and coordinated efforts to empower children and enhance quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of the National Academy for Childhood Development, said the partnership contributes to establishing an integrated and sustainable child protection system.

She explained that the programme strengthens professionals' capabilities to identify potential risks and respond appropriately, while promoting an institutional culture of prevention that enhances the confidence of families and the wider community.

The Child Protection Policy in the Sports Sector, developed in accordance with Wadeema's Law and relevant legislation, represents Abu Dhabi's first comprehensive and legally binding child protection framework specifically for the sports sector.

The policy covers more than 3,000 sports facilities and entities, including clubs, academies, sports centres and seasonal programmes.

It establishes mandatory standards for recruitment and screening, the adoption of internal child protection policies, the appointment of child protection coordinators and approved training for all personnel working with children.

The policy also requires clear procedures for reporting concerns, responding to incidents and managing cases, strengthening child protection standards and encouraging greater participation in physical activities.

DCD invited sports sector professionals who have not yet completed the training to register for Level 1 of the Child Protection in Sports programme, available in Arabic and English until 15th December, 2026, through the National Academy for Childhood Development's training platform at training.nacd.ac.ae.