DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced the agenda and speaker line-up for the second Middle East edition of DOERS Summit Dubai 2026, taking place on 25th and 26th November at Dubai Digital Park.

Held under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, the summit will feature more than 100 speakers from leading international business, technology and investment organisations.

Organised under the theme "Where Doers and Investors Build What's Next", the summit will open on 25th November with a keynote address by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, followed by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of DIEZ.

The programme will feature representatives from Meta, Intel, Nvidia, IBM, Salesforce, Spotify, Bosch, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Carta.

Confirmed speakers include Faraz Khalid, Group CEO of noon; Fares Akkad, Regional Director for Meta in the Middle East and Africa; Pavlos Konstas, AI Strategy and Adaptation Leader at IBM; and Marwen Messaoud, Director of Growth at Spotify.

Other speakers include Yana El Dirani, Managing Director of Endeavor; Yousof Alsatom, Head of Bosch Innovation Campus; Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Stripe; and Pedro Santos Vieira, Partner at 500 Global.

The first day will focus on startup financing amid changing economic conditions, alternative funding options and cooperation between venture capital investors in Western and Gulf markets.

Sessions will also address artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, autonomous mobility, digital payments and Dubai's position in global innovation.

The second day will explore international expansion, the commercialisation of deep technology, the experiences of rapidly growing AI companies, robotics, climate technology, digital infrastructure, health technology, gaming and creative technologies.

The summit will also host DOERS Pitch, providing startups with opportunities to present their projects to investors and explore funding and partnership prospects.

Another highlight will be Voice of the Oasis, a 24-hour voice AI hackathon organised in collaboration with technology partner ElevenLabs to develop practical service solutions for Dubai Silicon Oasis.

A two-day technology exhibition will showcase innovations in the digital economy and emerging technologies.

Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said the summit's return reflects the strength of Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem and DSO's role in providing an integrated environment that enables startups and high-growth companies to access investors, international markets and strategic partnerships.

He added that these efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by attracting talent and capital and strengthening Dubai's knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Stylianos Lambrou, Founder and CEO of The Doers Company, said the second edition builds on the success of the inaugural summit and reinforces Dubai's position as a global platform bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders to develop internationally competitive businesses.

DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 follows the success of its inaugural Middle East edition in 2025, which attracted more than 4,000 participants from 115 countries.