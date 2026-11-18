AJMAN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the first edition of Ajman Media Forum 2026, "The Signal", on Wednesday, bringing together media leaders, decision-makers, experts and researchers from around the world to explore the transformations reshaping the media industry amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the forum is organised by the Ajman Government Media Office on 18th and 19th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre under the theme "Who Owns the Signal?"

The forum features 68 speakers from 17 countries across 23 sessions, alongside 53 participating entities and partners representing media, government and technology institutions.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the inaugural forum represents an important step towards expanding dialogue on the future of media, providing a platform for institutions, experts and decision-makers to exchange knowledge and expertise.

He noted that media issues are increasingly connected with technology, the economy and knowledge, making cooperation across institutional and professional boundaries essential to keeping pace with rapid transformations.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said the media industry is witnessing profound changes in news and content production and audience engagement, requiring media institutions and professionals to enhance their capabilities and prepare for a future where human expertise intersects with advanced technologies.

He stressed that the challenge is no longer limited to delivering information quickly, but also involves analysing it, understanding its context and presenting it in ways that preserve journalism's value and role in society.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar added that AI offers significant opportunities to develop newsroom operations and content production, but its value should be measured by improvements in media quality and accuracy rather than production speed or volume alone.

He emphasised that technological tools, regardless of their capabilities, cannot replace human expertise and professional judgement or relieve media institutions of responsibility for the content they publish.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar stressed that trust and credibility remain the foundation of the relationship between media institutions and their audiences, particularly amid the proliferation of misleading content and increasingly sophisticated deepfake technologies.

He noted that the growing number of information sources and accelerating flow of content make verification, accuracy and clarity more important than ever, emphasising that technological progress must not undermine truth or the public's right to reliable information.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also highlighted the importance of combining knowledge with practical experience, noting that bringing together media leaders, decision-makers and specialists in technology and scientific research helps institutions understand emerging developments and harness innovation while maintaining their professional responsibilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media – Ajman; Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Auto District; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ajman Citizens Affairs Office.

Also attending were Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council; and Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, alongside senior federal and local government officials.

During the opening ceremony, Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, welcomed participants and highlighted milestones in the emirate's media history.

These included the launch of Bin Hamda Radio in 1961 by the late Rashid Abdullah bin Hamda Al Alili, recognised as the UAE's first community radio station, and the establishment of Ajman Private Studios in 1980 as the country's first integrated drama production facility.

Al Kaabi noted that Ajman continues to strengthen its media presence as part of a broader development journey encompassing government services and growth across the economic and tourism sectors.

He affirmed that the forum, organised under the directives of the Crown Prince of Ajman, provides a platform for discussing issues affecting the future of governments and societies.

Al Kaabi explained that the theme "Who Owns the Signal?" raises fundamental questions about how media messages are created, delivered and received, and the influence they exert on audiences.

He said these questions have become increasingly relevant as AI systems develop the ability to generate, publish and distribute content, interact with audiences and analyse their responses.

Al Kaabi noted that the central question is no longer whether traditional or digital media will survive, but, "Will the future belong to human-led media or machine-generated media?"

He highlighted the challenges posed by growing volumes of AI-generated content, particularly in verifying information, determining responsibility for media messages and understanding their influence on individuals and communities.

Al Kaabi added that an equally important question is, "Who deserves the trust of those receiving it?", stressing that credibility will remain the foundation of media and people the focus of its mission, regardless of technological advances.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar attended the forum's first three keynote sessions, which explored the future of media, AI's impact on government communication, and the role of information and narratives in shaping public opinion and trust.

The first keynote session, "Who Owns the Signal?", featured Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority.

The second session, "The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon", featured Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also attended "Government in the Age of Algorithms: Who Leads the Message?", featuring Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar honoured several individuals and entities participating in the forum in recognition of their contributions to enriching its discussions and supporting the organisation of its inaugural edition.

Those honoured included Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali.

The recognition also included Etisalat, Saudi German Health UAE, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Ajman Department of Economic Development, Ajman Transport, Arabian Radio Network, Statista, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Ajman Private Studios and its Chairman Abdullah Mohammed Murad, and the New Media Academy.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also toured the exhibition accompanying the forum, visiting participating pavilions and platforms and reviewing projects, experiences and solutions presented by media institutions, government entities and technology companies.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Ammar received briefings on applications and technologies designed to enhance media production, information analysis and audience engagement, alongside initiatives involving scientific research and creative industries.

As part of the forum's activities, H.H. Sheikh Ammar launched the Ajman Memory project, implemented by the Ajman Government Media Office under the theme "Preserving the Past… Building the Future".

The project aims to preserve and document the emirate's cultural and historical heritage by collecting and archiving photographs, documents and video footage through an integrated system combining digital technologies with recognised archival standards.

Over two days, the forum will examine the future of media institutions, the influence of algorithms on editorial decision-making, building trust, countering misinformation, cognitive security, government communication and the management of media narratives during crises.

Discussions will also address the media economy and creative industries, alongside specialised sessions and workshops on AI applications in media.

The programme includes a roundtable for media leaders, the work of the Mediathon judging panel and a youth debate examining the future relationship between media professionals and advanced technologies.