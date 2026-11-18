SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has saved approximately 5,595.8 million gallons of water by detecting 4,009 leaks using satellite technology between 2023 and 2026.

The authority has also reduced energy consumption for lighting at water stations by more than 60 percent through smart solutions, cutting carbon emissions by 800 tonnes, alongside recycling and installing 20,000 natural gas hose units without recording any complaints.

These achievements were among the innovative projects showcased at the SEWA Innovates exhibition, held at the authority's headquarters on 16th and 17th November as part of UAE Innovation Month.

The exhibition highlighted projects aimed at enhancing institutional excellence and sustainability, including improvements to the customer journey and permanent connection procedures through artificial intelligence (AI) and automated integration with Sharjah Municipality.

The initiative, which is expected to expand to the Department of Planning and Survey, aims to reduce customer visits, paper consumption and carbon emissions while increasing customer satisfaction.

Other projects included a Plant Performance Monitoring Platform to improve operational accuracy, accelerate decision-making and assess maintenance effectiveness, alongside the redesign of electricity transmission and distribution networks into advanced smart grids.

The exhibition also featured the Nizwa Underground Reservoir Platform, which supports data analysis, forecasting and environmental monitoring, and a smart lighting control project designed to improve efficiency in the Khorfakkan Road tunnels.

Hamad Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Development Department at SEWA, said these initiatives reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish innovation as an institutional approach.

He emphasised the authority's commitment to adopting employees' creative ideas and providing a stimulating work environment that supports sustainable development and the delivery of high-quality services.

Al Shamsi noted that the events included a panel discussion entitled "Empowering youth to become partners in developing government services in the age of artificial intelligence".

The session was moderated by Rawda Al Balushi from the Strategy and Corporate Development Department, with the participation of Dr. Hussein Al Askar, Director of the General Department of Customer Services; Abdulrahman Bukhalaf, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department; and Shahad Al Madani, Lighting Projects Officer at the Electricity Distribution Department.

Discussions addressed employee participation in decision-making and the use of AI to collect, analyse and secure data, predict potential problems and accelerate responses in the operation of plants and networks.

Participants also highlighted the importance of empowering young professionals to develop innovative solutions and pursue leadership and excellence.

The events concluded with the recognition of employees and departments for their contributions to innovation and institutional development.

Saeed Salem Al Muhairi received the Innovative Employee Award for his natural gas hose recycling project, while Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Jarwan won the same award for developing the Plant Performance Monitoring Platform.

Omar Nasser Saleh Al Jaafari received the Creative Employee Award for integrating AI into his daily work, while Mohammed Salahuddin was recognised for submitting the highest number of implementable proposals.

The Water Department received the Innovative Department Award for implementing the satellite-based water leak detection project.