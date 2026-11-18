JAKARTA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) organised an awareness lecture titled “Raising Awareness of Arab Culture,” delivered by Brigadier Mohammed Al Hamoudi, as part of an Arabic language training program for Indonesian peacekeeping forces, held in Jakarta from 16th to 20th November 2026.

The lecture addressed several key topics, including Arab culture, social diversity, and human rights principles.

It also explored effective communication strategies, approaches to engaging with local communities, and the importance of understanding the cultural and social dynamics of multicultural environments.

The session aimed to develop participants’ professional and communication skills, promote tolerance and mutual respect, and enhance their readiness to address diverse situations and field challenges in the course of their duties as members of United Nations peacekeeping forces.