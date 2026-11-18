AL AIN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said the current edition of the Al Ain Book Festival is attracting 230 exhibitors, including 25 participating for the first time, and presenting more than 200 events in collaboration with partners, publishers and institutions.

Held under the theme, “An Oasis of Stories”, the festival coincides with celebrations marking Al Ain’s designation as Capital of Arab Tourism for 2026.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Tunaiji said the theme draws inspiration from Al Ain’s historical and emotional significance as a cultural oasis deeply connected to the memories of residents and visitors, telling continually evolving stories during a period rich in achievements.

He said the theme reflects the depth of the city’s heritage and the richness of the UAE’s cultural landscape.

Al Tunaiji noted that the participation of new exhibitors reflects the growing momentum of the publishing sector, enriches publishers’ experiences, strengthens their presence and gives audiences access to the latest publications and cultural experiences.

He added that a significant proportion of the festival’s activities are dedicated to families, children and young people.

Among the highlights is the newly introduced Flavourful Nights programme, which provides a platform for entrepreneurs, creatives and members of the Al Ain community to present distinctive experiences designed to meet visitors’ expectations.

Al Tunaiji said the festival extends beyond its main venue at Al Ain Square at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to cultural and community landmarks across the city.

These include Qasr Al Muwaiji, which hosts the annual Poetry Nights: The Sung Word programme highlighting pioneers of Emirati poetry and authentic performance arts, as well as a number of majalis and shopping centres across Al Ain.

He said this reflects the Centre’s wider strategy, implemented through the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Al Ain and Al Dhafra book festivals, to take cultural activities beyond conventional venues and into cultural and social spaces.

The approach aims to make culture a way of life that is accessible and closely connected to community members and visitors.