DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai, the Secure Communities Forum held a panel discussion and a specialised training workshop on combating cryptocurrency-related crimes.

The event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Asset Reality, Rabdan Academy, Mastercard, and Binance, as well as experts and specialists in financial and digital crime.

The panel discussion, titled “Cryptocurrency Fraud: Collaboration to Address Emerging Threats,” examined evolving fraud schemes and the challenges investigators encounter in tracing digital transactions and identifying the individuals behind them.

It also highlighted the need for closer cooperation among law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and technology providers to facilitate information sharing and coordinate responses to cross-border cases.

The specialised workshop, titled “Investigating Cryptocurrency-Related Crimes,” provided practical training to enhance participants’ ability to trace blockchain transactions, identify the parties involved, and document findings for use as evidence in judicial proceedings.

It also addressed mechanisms for recovering assets and the role of international cooperation in investigating cross-border crimes.

Launched by the Ministry of Interior, the Secure Communities Forum serves as a platform for international cooperation, bringing together law enforcement agencies, government entities, academic institutions, the private sector, and civil society to exchange expertise and strengthen partnerships in addressing common challenges affecting the security and safety of communities.