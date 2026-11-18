DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th Annual Health Insurance Conference 2026 will open in Dubai on 25th November, organised by the Emirates Insurance Federation with the participation of more than 170 chief executives, experts, healthcare providers and claims management professionals from the UAE and several Arab and international markets.

The two-day conference aims to support national health objectives by strengthening dialogue and coordination among insurance companies, healthcare providers and regulatory authorities.

Discussions will address key issues facing the health insurance sector, with particular emphasis on building sustainable partnerships between insurers and healthcare providers and examining future challenges and opportunities.

AI experts from a number of insurance companies will take part in a panel on digital health and responsible innovation, focusing on the use of digital tools and automation within regulatory and legislative frameworks.

The session will also examine health data governance and privacy protection, cybersecurity and system resilience, as well as artificial intelligence applications in claims management and operations in line with approved policies and regulations.

It will further explore modern healthcare utilisation management and AI-supported quality of care.

Medical inflation and cost pressures, alongside efforts to combat fraud, waste and abuse in healthcare services, will feature prominently in the discussions given their impact on insurers' financial burdens and the efficiency of health insurance operations.

Another panel will focus on actuarial insights and data-driven decision-making, as well as enhancing the long-term affordability of health insurance in the UAE.

The programme will also examine the impact of health and wellness on quality of care and the integration of mental health services into insurance coverage.

Other sessions will address standardising policies, billing and reporting practices, strengthening governance, compliance and transparency, as well as dispute resolution and claims oversight, including contracting models, reimbursement frameworks and improving claims efficiency.

A panel featuring health insurance and claims specialists will discuss the role of brokers, improving outcomes for policyholders and managing relationships among stakeholders.

It will also examine interaction between brokers, clients and insurers, digital transformation in health insurance broking, and the evolving role of third-party claims administrators.

The final session on the conference's first day will focus on compliance with the Dubai Health Authority's Health Insurance Broker Guidelines and their impact on the market.

Khalid Mohammed Al Badi, Chairman of the Emirates Insurance Federation, said the 10th Annual Health Insurance Conference 2026 provides a platform for constructive dialogue among stakeholders amid the interconnected challenges facing the sector.

He said the participation of leading experts is expected to produce recommendations that can contribute to building a more efficient health insurance ecosystem by developing mechanisms that strengthen transparency and cooperation among all parties.

Al Badi added that the objective is to balance the continued rise in medical service costs with the need to ease financial pressure on insurance companies, support appropriate insurance pricing and ensure that insured individuals receive high-quality healthcare services in a timely manner.