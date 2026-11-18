DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Represented by the International Affairs Office, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) took part in a panel discussion titled "Unifying Police Efforts for Safer Roads: Introducing the Asian Road Safety Alliance Initiative," held on the sidelines of the World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The session brought together experts and specialists in road safety and international cooperation to explore opportunities for stepping up collaboration among Asian countries.

Discussions focused on the proposed initiative to advance regional cooperation in road safety through the exchange of expertise and knowledge, capacity building, and the sharing of successful experiences and best practices.

Participants also examined ways to develop road safety solutions that address each country's specific needs and national priorities, with the broader aim of reducing traffic accidents and saving lives.

The session also examined initial proposals for cooperation frameworks and opportunities to coordinate with existing international organisations and initiatives.

Particular attention was given to the need to ensure that any cooperation respects national laws and regulations and complies with applicable privacy and data protection requirements.