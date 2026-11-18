AJMAN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority announced the launch of the second edition of the “Transport Research Innovation Award” during its participation in Ajman Media Forum “The Signal 2026”.

The launch is aimed at supporting applied scientific research, promoting innovation and future foresight in the transport sector, and encouraging researchers, university students, and specialists to submit innovative research and solutions that contribute to developing the transport system and enhancing its efficiency and sustainability.

The award comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to strengthen the research and innovation ecosystem and encourage the development of scientific solutions that address current and future transport challenges, alongside utilising modern technologies and data to develop services and support decision-making, while enhancing research partnerships with universities, academic institutions, and government and private sector entities.

The award accepts submissions across three main research categories: “Smart and Sustainable Mobility”, focusing on the future of transport modes, autonomous vehicles, and emissions reduction; “Transport Data Utilization”, covering mobility data analysis, demand forecasting, service development, and decision-making support; and “Artificial Intelligence Applications in Transport”, focusing on improving operations, enhancing safety, fleet management, and the customer experience.

The Authority has allocated a total of AED90,000 in cash prizes to be awarded to six winning research projects across the three categories, with two prizes for each category: one dedicated to university students and the other to participants from other eligible groups.

This aims to encourage the participation of various research groups and promote the submission of innovative scientific solutions applicable to the transport sector.

The award targets researchers and academic staff at universities and academic institutions, university students in the UAE, government employees, and private sector professionals, allowing individual or team participation, with teams consisting of no more than five members.

Research submissions must be original, recent, conducted within the past two years, relevant to one of the award’s categories, and must not have previously won a similar award.

Participants must also be UAE nationals or legally residing in the country and comply with scientific integrity standards and participation requirements.

Applications for the award open on 18th November 2026, with research submissions accepted until February 2027.

The shortlist will be announced in March 2027, followed by final presentations at the end of the same month, ahead of the announcement of winners in April 2027.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the award’s designated platform, in accordance with the terms and requirements outlined in the participation guide.