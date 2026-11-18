ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, will organise the Jewels of Emirates Show for the first time at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 10th to 14th November, 2027, as part of efforts to expand the exhibition's reach and strengthen its presence in the jewellery sector.

The expansion aims to provide exhibitors and jewellery brands with new opportunities to access wider markets and engage with additional audiences.

The announcement follows a cooperation agreement signed by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, to strengthen cooperation in organising specialised exhibitions and expand the Jewels of Emirates Show to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Under the agreement, ADNEC Centre Al Ain will host the exhibition from 27th to 31st January, 2027, while the Abu Dhabi edition will take place in November of the same year.

The two editions aim to strengthen the presence of specialised exhibitions and support the growth of the jewellery, precious gemstones and watch sectors in the UAE.

The exhibition will occupy a total area of 11,878 square metres, showcasing a diverse collection of jewellery, gold ornaments, precious gemstones and innovative designs from specialised companies and brands.

It will also provide opportunities for participating businesses to exchange expertise, establish connections and explore potential commercial partnerships.

Al Midfa said bringing the exhibition to Abu Dhabi reflects Expo Centre Sharjah's commitment to expanding its presence across the UAE and reaching new audiences interested in jewellery.

He noted that hosting the exhibition in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain would provide participants with broader opportunities to showcase their products and brands while strengthening direct engagement with visitors and jewellery enthusiasts.

Al Midfa expressed appreciation for the collaboration with ADNEC Group in organising the upcoming editions, noting that the partnership would enhance the exhibition's competitiveness and expand its audience.

For his part, Al Dhaheri said the agreement reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between ADNEC Group and Expo Centre Sharjah and their shared commitment to developing specialised exhibitions and expanding their presence across key sectors.

He added that hosting the exhibition at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain would enhance the group's events calendar and support its strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for business tourism, creativity and development across various sectors.